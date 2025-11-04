Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

One of America’s most notorious mass murderers dies in prison

George Banks
George Banks (AP)
  • George Banks, one of the United States' most notorious mass murderers, has died aged 83 at Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania.
  • His death on Sunday afternoon was attributed to complications from renal neoplasm, or kidney cancer, as confirmed by the Montgomery County Coroner.
  • Banks had been imprisoned since 1982 for a horrific rampage in Wilkes-Barre, where he shot 14 people, killing 13, including five of his own children and four mothers of his children.
  • He was convicted of 12 counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder for the deadly spree, which began at his home with an AR-15 rifle.
  • State courts prevented his execution due to mental incompetence, leading to a life imprisonment sentence, despite arguments from his defence that he was insane at the time of the shootings.
