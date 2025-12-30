George Clooney sends blunt message to TV networks over Trump lawsuits
- George Clooney criticized ABC and CBS for settling defamation lawsuits with Donald Trump, arguing that challenging them would have left the United States in a better position.
- He expressed concern that Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, is “dismantling” the network and leading it in a “MAGA-friendly” direction.
- Clooney highlighted that ABC paid Trump $15 million and Paramount/CBS paid $16 million to settle defamation claims, with the latter settlement being investigated by House Democrats as a potential “bribe.”
- Drawing parallels to his role as Edward R. Murrow, Clooney stressed his worry about the state of the free press and the public's ability to discern reality.
- The actor, who once knew Trump well, emphasized that some journalists have abandoned their mission to hold the powerful to account, calling it a “very trying time.”