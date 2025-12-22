George Conway files paperwork to run for Congress in New York
- George Conway, a lawyer and prominent critic of President Donald Trump, has filed paperwork to run for Congress in New York as a Democrat.
- He is seeking the 12th congressional seat, which is being vacated by retiring Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, and has submitted documents to the Federal Election Commission.
- Conway, previously a conservative whose ex-wife Kellyanne served as a senior aide to Donald Trump, is described by a source as a "seasoned fighter against Trump and Trumpism" considering taking his fight to Congress.
- His decision to run as a Democrat underscores his significant shift away from the Republican Party, and he joins about a dozen other candidates in the crowded race for the Manhattan district.
- Conway, 62, hinted at his political aspirations by departing his podcast, with the Democratic primary scheduled for June and the general election in November.