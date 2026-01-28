Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gerber issues voluntary nationwide recall for popular baby snack

Urgent warning as food giant recalls baby formula products over food poisoning toxin
  • Gerber is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its 5.5-ounce Arrowroot Biscuits as a precautionary measure.
  • The recall was initiated after a supplier of arrowroot flour identified potential contamination with soft plastic or paper pieces.
  • The affected biscuits were produced between July and September 2025 and sold across the US; no other Gerber baby food products are impacted.
  • As of Monday, Gerber has received no reports of illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled products.
  • Consumers are advised to check batch codes, return affected biscuits for a full refund, or dispose of them, and can contact Gerber for support.
