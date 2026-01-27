Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

German troops ‘preparing for full-scale war with Russia’, says army chief

NATO warns Ukraine faces 'harshest winter' as Russia targets energy grid
  • Germany is preparing for a potential Russian attack on NATO within the next two to three years, according to Lieutenant General Gerald Funke.
  • Lieutenant General Funke, head of the German armed forces support command, is readying thousands of German troops for a full-scale war scenario.
  • This preparation comes amidst European countries ramping up military readiness, with experts warning of potential unpreparedness across the continent.
  • Funke expressed particular concern about hybrid threats, including sabotage and sleeper cells, as well as the potential use of long-range missiles.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed ongoing US-led peace talks, with the objective of achieving a peace deal or a long-term ceasefire.
