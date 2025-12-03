German president welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla for historic state visit
- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender began a historic state visit to the UK.
- The royal couple were initially greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Heathrow Airport.
- They were then warmly met by the King and Queen at Windsor, enjoying a colourful carriage ride and a 41-gun royal salute.
- This marks the first state visit by a German president in 27 years, following the King and Queen's visit to Germany in 2023.
- The visit includes a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle and future engagements such as laying flowers at the late Queen Elizabeth II's tomb.