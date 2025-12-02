Moment teen is mauled to death by lion at zoo
- A 19-year-old, Gerson de Melo Machado, was mauled to death by a lioness after climbing into its enclosure at Arruda Camera Park in Brazil.
- Machado scaled a 20-foot wall and slid down a tree to enter the enclosure, with eyewitnesses capturing footage of the incident on Sunday.
- His child protection counsellor stated that Machado had a history of mental health issues, lived in extreme poverty, and had previously expressed a desire to be a lion tamer.
- Local authorities are investigating the incident, suggesting it may have been a suicide attempt, and the zoo has closed temporarily.
- The zoo confirmed that the lioness, named Leona, will not be euthanised following the fatal attack, as she does not exhibit aggressive behaviour outside this context.
- If you need to speak to someone, Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org