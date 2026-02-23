Why people in Ghana are embracing the Fugu after president was mocked
- Ghana's traditional fugu smock is experiencing a significant surge in popularity, boosting sales for local traders and artisans.
- The trend was unexpectedly sparked by online mockery of President John Dramani Mahama wearing the attire, which led to a strong cultural defence.
- Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie officially declared Wednesdays as 'Fugu Day' on 10 February, further cementing the garment's widespread adoption.
- While demand has increased, traditional production methods and reliance on imported yarn pose challenges for weavers to scale up output.
- The fugu, historically significant and worn by Ghana's first president, is now being reinterpreted by modern designers and is part of a broader 'Wear Ghana' campaign.
