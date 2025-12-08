Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British grime artist Ghetts admits causing death by dangerous driving

Ghetts will be sentenced in February
Ghetts will be sentenced in February (PA Archive)
  • Award-winning grime artist Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, has pleaded guilty to causing the death of Nepalese student Yubin Tamang in a hit-and-run collision.
  • The incident occurred on 18 October, 2025, in north-east London, where Clarke-Samuel failed to stop after his BMW hit the 20-year-old.
  • Clarke-Samuel also admitted to a charge of dangerous driving in a BMW M5 across various London boroughs on the same day.
  • He faces additional charges, including causing death by careless driving while allegedly over the alcohol limit, with 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
  • The judge stated that a custodial sentence is the only outcome, with sentencing scheduled for 12 February, and Clarke-Samuel has been disqualified from driving with immediate effect.
