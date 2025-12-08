British grime artist Ghetts admits causing death by dangerous driving
- Award-winning grime artist Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, has pleaded guilty to causing the death of Nepalese student Yubin Tamang in a hit-and-run collision.
- The incident occurred on 18 October, 2025, in north-east London, where Clarke-Samuel failed to stop after his BMW hit the 20-year-old.
- Clarke-Samuel also admitted to a charge of dangerous driving in a BMW M5 across various London boroughs on the same day.
- He faces additional charges, including causing death by careless driving while allegedly over the alcohol limit, with 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
- The judge stated that a custodial sentence is the only outcome, with sentencing scheduled for 12 February, and Clarke-Samuel has been disqualified from driving with immediate effect.