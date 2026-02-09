Ghislaine Maxwell offers ‘unfiltered truth’ about Epstein in exchange for clemency
- Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, refused to answer questions about her co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein at a deposition Monday but is prepared to “speak fully and honestly” if granted clemency, her lawyer said.
- Markus had previously warned that his client would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights against answering incriminating questions, citing concerns that her testimony could impact her current habeas corpus bid.
- “If this Committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path. Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump,” Markus said Monday.
- “Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters,” he continued. “For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation.”
- Trump hasn’t shown interest in granting Maxwell clemency as the fallout over the latest release of three million Epstein files continues in the United States and abroad.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks