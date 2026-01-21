Ghislaine Maxwell deposition date set in Jeffrey Epstein probe
- Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is scheduled to give a virtual congressional deposition next month.
- She will appear before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the federal government's handling of the Epstein cases, on Feb. 9.
- Maxwell's attorneys have said she intends to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights during the testimony and requested the deposition be delayed until after her legal proceedings are resolved.
- House lawmakers cannot force Maxwell to waive her Fifth Amendment protections, and the committee has ruled out granting her immunity.
- Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, is seeking a clemency deal from the Trump administration, which Congress cannot grant.