Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ghislaine Maxwell deposition date set in Jeffrey Epstein probe

Ghislaine Maxwell discusses Epstein's relationship with Trump and whether 'the list' exists
  • Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is scheduled to give a virtual congressional deposition next month.
  • She will appear before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the federal government's handling of the Epstein cases, on Feb. 9.
  • Maxwell's attorneys have said she intends to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights during the testimony and requested the deposition be delayed until after her legal proceedings are resolved.
  • House lawmakers cannot force Maxwell to waive her Fifth Amendment protections, and the committee has ruled out granting her immunity.
  • Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, is seeking a clemency deal from the Trump administration, which Congress cannot grant.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in