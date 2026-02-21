Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell fighting the release of 90,000 more Epstein files

Trump reacts to Prince Andrew's arrest over Epstein connection
  • Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell are challenging the release of 90,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell, arguing a new law forcing their disclosure is unconstitutional.
  • The legal challenge, filed in Manhattan federal court, aims to block the release of files from a decade-old civil defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell.
  • Maxwell's attorneys contend that the 'Epstein Files Transparency Act' violates the Constitution's separation of powers doctrine, asserting that Congress cannot override the judiciary's power to protect its files.
  • They claim the documents, which include over 30 deposition transcripts, contain private financial and sexual information pertaining to Maxwell and others.
  • The move comes amidst ongoing releases of Epstein-related documents, which have revealed new details about his abuse and led to complaints from victims whose personal information was disclosed.
