Watch as Ghislaine Maxwell stays silent amid Epstein questions at Congressional committee
- Ghislaine Maxwell declined to answer questions during a US House Oversight Committee meeting on Monday, 9 February.
- She invoked her Fifth Amendment right, allowing her to remain silent during the proceedings.
- Republican House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer expressed disappointment, stating he had questions regarding crimes committed with Jeffrey Epstein and potential co-conspirators.
- Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking offences.
- Her lawyers indicated that she would only agree to testify if granted clemency by President Donald Trump.
