Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ghislaine Maxwell asks to be freed claiming ‘new evidence has emerged’

Donald Trump says his photos with Jeffrey Epstein is 'no big deal'
  • Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a federal court in New York to set aside her conviction.
  • She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in sexually exploiting minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Her new habeas petition claims that "substantial new evidence" indicates she did not receive a fair trial.
  • This legal attempt coincides with an impending deadline for the Department of Justice to release files related to Epstein.
  • The DOJ was compelled to release these documents, including records from investigations into Epstein, after President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in