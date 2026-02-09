Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads the Fifth at Jeffrey Epstein deposition

Video of Ghislaine Maxwell inside prison cell released in Epstein files
  • Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, refused to answer questions at a deposition with the House Oversight Committee Monday.
  • Maxwell invoked her 5th Amendment rights to avoid answering incriminating questions, as her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, stated she would.
  • Markus said Maxwell's decision to remain silent could’ve be reversed if she were to receive clemency, though no such interest has been expressed by the president.
  • The deposition is part of the committee's ongoing investigation into the government's handling of the cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell, with some lawmakers alleging potential cover-ups.
  • This development follows the recent release of three million pages of documents from the government's Epstein file by the Justice Department, mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in