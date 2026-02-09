Ghislaine Maxwell pleads the Fifth at Jeffrey Epstein deposition
- Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, refused to answer questions at a deposition with the House Oversight Committee Monday.
- Maxwell invoked her 5th Amendment rights to avoid answering incriminating questions, as her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, stated she would.
- Markus said Maxwell's decision to remain silent could’ve be reversed if she were to receive clemency, though no such interest has been expressed by the president.
- The deposition is part of the committee's ongoing investigation into the government's handling of the cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell, with some lawmakers alleging potential cover-ups.
- This development follows the recent release of three million pages of documents from the government's Epstein file by the Justice Department, mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
