Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers vow to continue fight after Supreme Court appeal denied
- The US Supreme Court has denied an appeal from Ghislaine Maxwell, who sought a review of whether prosecutors fairly brought her case.
- Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting and grooming young women and girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Her legal team had argued that Epstein's non-prosecution agreement should have applied to one of her charges, an argument rejected by the Department of Justice.
- Maxwell's lawyers expressed deep disappointment but said they would continue to pursue all available avenues, with a presidential pardon identified as her best chance for early release.
- She has offered to testify to Congress if granted immunity or clemency.