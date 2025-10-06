Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers vow to continue fight after Supreme Court appeal denied

  • The US Supreme Court has denied an appeal from Ghislaine Maxwell, who sought a review of whether prosecutors fairly brought her case.
  • Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting and grooming young women and girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Her legal team had argued that Epstein's non-prosecution agreement should have applied to one of her charges, an argument rejected by the Department of Justice.
  • Maxwell's lawyers expressed deep disappointment but said they would continue to pursue all available avenues, with a presidential pardon identified as her best chance for early release.
  • She has offered to testify to Congress if granted immunity or clemency.
