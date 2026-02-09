Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify about two people named in Epstein files
- Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer questions at a deposition Monday but would be willing to testify that neither President Donald Trump nor Bill Clinton were culpable for wrongdoing in their relationships with Jeffrey Epstein, lawmakers said.
- The House Oversight Committee tried to question Maxwell at a virtual deposition Monday morning, where she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights to avoid answering incriminating questions.
- Democrats labeled Maxwell’s offer to testify about Trump and Clinton’s innocence, communicated through her lawyer, as an appeal to Trump to end her prison sentence. "It's very clear she's campaigning for clemency," said Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat.
- Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, had said before Monday’s deposition that his client planned to take the Fifth to protect her ongoing appeals.
- Markus previously said Maxwell’s decision to remain silent could be reversed if she were to receive clemency of some kind, but Trump has not expressed an interest in intervening on her behalf.
