Police say man missing since August likely dragged away by wild animal during walk
- An elderly man, Gil Clark, 78, who went missing in northern California in August, is believed to have been attacked by a bear or mountain lion following a medical emergency.
- Clark was reported missing on 14 August and was known to walk a four-mile stretch of Highway 49 near his home.
- During the initial search, authorities noted significant bear and mountain lion activity in the vicinity.
- On 14 November, deputies discovered clothing and personal items belonging to Clark.
- Despite an extensive search with cadaver dogs the following day, no further evidence was located, and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the open case.