Landmark removed from peak by helicopter for restoration
- The iconic gilded cross from Germany's highest peak, Zugspitze, has been temporarily removed by helicopter for restoration.
- The 4.88-metre tall, 300-kilogram landmark was airlifted from the 2,962-metre summit due to hundreds of stickers placed on it by visitors over the years.
- Craftswoman Andrea Würzinger, whose father made the current cross in 1993, will remove the stickers, sand the iron, and re-gild the cross where necessary.
- The cross is a popular attraction, drawing around 600,000 visitors annually, with many taking selfies at the peak, often leading to crowded and slippery conditions.
- Restoration is expected to be completed, and the cross returned to the summit, by 28 November, in time for the start of the ski season; a replica was also installed in July to deter sticker placement on the original.