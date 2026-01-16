Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why food hygiene rules ‘don’t really apply’ to Michelin-starred restaurants

The Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, near Machynlleth in Ceredigion
  • The two-Michelin-starred Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms in Wales was given a one out of five hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
  • The FSA report highlighted that 'major improvement' was needed in food safety management and the cleanliness of the luxury establishment's facilities.
  • Food critic Giles Coren suggested that standard health and safety rules should not apply to high-end restaurants and require modernisation.
  • Una Kane from the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health criticised Coren's stance, emphasising that no food business is above the law.
  • Ynyshir's head chef, Gareth Ward, expressed disappointment but stated he was not embarrassed by the rating, asserting his restaurant operates at the highest standard.
