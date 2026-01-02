Men charged after pensioner ‘carried on top of car for a mile’ in hit-and-run
- An elderly pedestrian died after being struck by a car and carried for approximately a mile in Gillingham, Kent, on Monday 29 December.
- The victim was believed to have been hit on the A289 Gads Hill, with his body later discovered on Grange Road.
- The car involved was found nearby, and its two occupants fled the scene on foot.
- Albert Matraxhiu, 28, has been charged with death by dangerous driving, and Erald Paci, 29, with perverting the course of justice.
- Both men are Albanian nationals and were remanded to appear in court.