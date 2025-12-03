All you need to know about ‘Gilmore Girls’ exciting announcement
- Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and star Lauren Graham are co-writing a new book about the beloved television series.
- The untitled book, scheduled for release in fall 2027, will be published by Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers.
- It is expected to feature sharp wit, personal reflections, and previously unshared stories from their time working on the dramedy.
- Graham, who portrayed Lorelai Gilmore, expressed her excitement about collaborating with Sherman-Palladino, who created the show and returned for its Netflix revival.
- This new publication follows Graham's 2016 essay collection and a book by Gilmore Girls actor Kelly Bishop, which included a foreword by Sherman-Palladino.