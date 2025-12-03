Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

All you need to know about ‘Gilmore Girls’ exciting announcement

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham arrive on Emmys 2025 red carpet in a touching Gilmore Girls reunion
  • Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and star Lauren Graham are co-writing a new book about the beloved television series.
  • The untitled book, scheduled for release in fall 2027, will be published by Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers.
  • It is expected to feature sharp wit, personal reflections, and previously unshared stories from their time working on the dramedy.
  • Graham, who portrayed Lorelai Gilmore, expressed her excitement about collaborating with Sherman-Palladino, who created the show and returned for its Netflix revival.
  • This new publication follows Graham's 2016 essay collection and a book by Gilmore Girls actor Kelly Bishop, which included a foreword by Sherman-Palladino.
