Meloni treated to ‘Happy Birthday’ singalong by Japanese counterpart

Giorgia Meloni serenaded by Japanese prime minister for her birthday
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was serenaded by Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, for her 49th birthday during a visit to Tokyo.
  • Footage posted on Ms Meloni's X account showed officials singing 'Happy Birthday' in Italian and presenting her with a cake.
  • The visit coincided with the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Japan, which began in 1866.
  • Ms Takaichi said that the occasion provided an opportunity to “elevate” the relationship between the two nations.
  • Ms Meloni confirmed that both countries agreed to collaborate on strengthening supply chains, with a particular focus on critical minerals.
