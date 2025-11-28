Armani names new board of directors
- Italian fashion house Armani has announced a new eight-member board to navigate the company's transition following the death of its founder, Giorgio Armani, in September.
- The board includes prominent figures such as former Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and former Armani executive John Hooks, selected by the Armani Foundation and the designer’s heirs.
- This strategic move comes after Giorgio Armani’s passing at the age of 91, with the new board and CEO Giuseppe Marsocci now leading the fashion empire.
- The late designer had instructed his heirs to sell an initial 15 per cent minority stake in his business within 18 months of his death.
- Chairman Leo Dell’Orco stated that the board’s composition ensures the continuation, enhancement, and modernisation of Mr Armani's vision, business model, and ethical values.