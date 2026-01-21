The common eye condition set to surge in the UK
- Researchers warn of a 60 per cent rise in glaucoma cases in the UK by 2060, labelling it a "demographic timebomb" that could lead to blindness if left untreated.
- New analysis suggests over 1.1 million people in the UK currently have glaucoma, a figure higher than previous estimates, with many unaware they have the condition.
- Glaucoma damages the optic nerve and typically develops slowly without symptoms, making early diagnosis crucial to prevent irreversible sight loss.
- Experts are calling for "serious planning and action now," including annual eye checks for those in middle age and awareness campaigns to address late diagnosis.
- The study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, highlights the need to expand ophthalmology services to meet the anticipated increase in demand for care.