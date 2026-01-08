Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Google to add ‘AI Inbox’ feature to Gmail

  • Google is integrating artificial intelligence features into Gmail, aiming to transform the email service into a personal assistant.
  • New functionalities include a 'Help Me Write' option to learn a user's writing style and personalise emails, AI Overviews for subscribers to pose conversational questions to search their inbox, and an 'AI Inbox' for a subset of trusted testers to sift through emails and generate to-do lists.
  • These AI capabilities, powered by Google's Gemini 3 model, are initially available in English within the United States, with plans for expansion to other countries and languages throughout the year.
  • The increased AI integration in Gmail presents potential risks, such as the technology malfunctioning, providing misleading information, or raising privacy concerns.
  • Google has affirmed that content analysed by the AI will not be used to train its models and has implemented an 'engineering privacy' barrier to safeguard user data within inboxes.
