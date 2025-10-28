Warning to all Gmail users after 183 million email passwords are leaked
- Gmail users have been alerted to a significant data breach affecting an estimated 183 million email accounts.
- The leaked data includes both email addresses and their associated passwords, potentially allowing hackers access to linked logins.
- The breach, which occurred in April, was recently highlighted by the data breach tracking website Have I Been Pwned.
- This compromised information was reportedly aggregated from a wider hack across various internet sources.
- Users are advised to check their accounts on Have I Been Pwned, change their Gmail passwords, and enable two-factor authentication for enhanced security.