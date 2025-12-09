Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Owners of Goa nightclub flee India after fire leaves 25 dead

Moment Goa nightclub fire breaks out and spreads rapidly captured in crowd footage
  • A deadly fire at the Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, India, resulted in the deaths of 25 people, including 21 staff members and a family of four.
  • The club's owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, fled to Phuket, Thailand, just hours after the incident on 7 December.
  • Goa police are coordinating with Interpol to locate and arrest the Luthra brothers, stating their departure indicates an intent to avoid investigation.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the nightclub failed to follow fire safety regulations, with reports indicating fireworks set off inside caused the blaze.
  • Five individuals, including the chief general manager, bar manager, and operations head, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
