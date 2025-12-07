At least 25 dead after devastating fire in popular nightclub
- A devastating fire at a popular nightclub in Arpora village, Goa, India, claimed the lives of 25 people, including several tourists and kitchen staff, with six others sustaining injuries.
- The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday, with initial police reports suggesting a gas cylinder explosion, while eyewitnesses claimed the blaze originated on the club's first-floor dance area.
- Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, confirmed the fatalities and announced an inquiry into the fire, pledging action against the club's management and any officials who permitted its operation despite safety violations.
- The nightclub reportedly suffered from a narrow entry and exit, hindering firefighting efforts, and had previously received a demolition notice for lacking a construction permit, which was subsequently overturned.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and offered assistance, while opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident as a "criminal failure of safety and governance," calling for accountability.