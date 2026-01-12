Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gold price soars to new record as US Federal Reserve faces threats

The precious metal's value has increased by approximately 70% over the past year
The precious metal's value has increased by approximately 70% over the past year (Alamy/PA)
  • Gold prices surged to a new record high of 4,600 US dollars per ounce, driven by investor concerns over threats to the independence of the US central bank.
  • The precious metal's value has increased by approximately 70% over the past year, reflecting a broader trend of investors seeking safe haven assets amidst economic and political uncertainty.
  • The latest rise followed US central bank chairman Jerome Powell's revelation of a criminal indictment threat regarding his testimony on Federal Reserve building renovations.
  • This threat is viewed as a significant escalation in criticism against the Federal Reserve, raising fears that monetary policy could be influenced by political pressure.
  • Market analysts expressed concern that this dispute represents a major crisis for markets, potentially reigniting worries about the US dollar and its monetary policy.

