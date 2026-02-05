Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gondola reopens after mechanical issue prompted rescue

Gore Mountain is a popular ski resort in upstate New York
Gore Mountain is a popular ski resort in upstate New York (AP)
  • Nearly 70 skiers were rescued after a gondola stalled at Gore Mountain, a ski resort in upstate New York.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday morning due to a mechanical alignment issue, affecting about 67 guests across 15 cabins.
  • The rescue operation, which involved lowering skiers to the ground using cables and wires, took about two hours to complete.
  • All guests were safely brought down, and no injuries were reported following the evacuation.
  • The Northwoods gondola at Gore Mountain reopened for service on Thursday morning.
