Android users warned of critical VPN threat
- Google has issued a warning that cyber criminals are using fake virtual private network (VPN) apps to spy on users and steal their money.
- These malicious apps, which impersonate legitimate services, are targeting approximately 3.9 billion Android users globally.
- Once installed, the fake VPNs deliver dangerous malware, including info-stealers and banking Trojans, designed to exfiltrate sensitive data such as browsing history, private messages, and financial credentials.
- Google advises Android users to protect themselves by only downloading VPN apps from official sources, checking for the VPN badge, and carefully reviewing requested app permissions.
- The tech giant also identified other prevalent scam trends, including online job scams, AI product impersonations, and seasonal holiday campaigns exploiting events like Black Friday.