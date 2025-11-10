Democrats fuming over deal to end government shutdown as they brand defectors ‘pathetic’
- House Democrats and progressive activists expressed anger over a deal struck by a minority of Senate Democrats and Republicans to end the government shutdown.
- Eight Democratic senators broke ranks to pass a continuing resolution, which reopens the government until January 2026 and guarantees backpay for federal workers.
- A key point of contention for many Democrats is the deal's failure to extend Covid-era enhanced tax credits for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace.
- Prominent Democratic activists and party officials have slammed the deal, with Leah Greenberg, a cofounder of the group Indivisible, calling it “senseless surrender,” and California Gov. Gavin Newsom labeling it “pathetic.”
- Despite widespread opposition from the majority of Democratic senators and governors, the measure passed the Senate by a 60-40 vote.