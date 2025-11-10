Senator Rand Paul threatens to delay government reopening over hemp language
- Republican Senator of Kentucky Rand Paul is threatening to delay a final vote on a temporary spending bill designed to end the government shutdown.
- Paul's objection is due to a provision within the bill that aims to prevent the unregulated sale of hemp-based products.
- He wrote on X that there is “extraneous language” in the package that has nothing to do with the shutdown and would harm Kentucky's hemp farmers and small businesses.
- Paul said he is “not delaying this bill” by asking for a simple vote on his amendment to remove the hemp-related provision from the package.
- His refusal to agree to expedited legislative procedures could prolong the government shutdown by several days.