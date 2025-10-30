Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Over two-thirds of GPs concerned with patient safety amid access changes

Since October 1, GP surgeries in England have been required to keep their online consultation platform open during working hours for non-urgent appointment requests
Since October 1, GP surgeries in England have been required to keep their online consultation platform open during working hours for non-urgent appointment requests (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • GP surgeries in England are now required to keep online consultation platforms open during working hours for non-urgent requests.
  • Family doctors report that patients are using these non-urgent forms to submit details about life-threatening conditions, including difficulty breathing and severe vomiting.
  • A new poll found that over two-thirds (67 per cent) of GPs and practice managers are concerned about patient safety since the change was implemented.
  • GPs describe being overwhelmed by the volume of online requests, making it difficult to effectively triage urgent cases and manage workload.
  • The British Medical Association is in dispute with the government, warning that a lack of safeguards and additional staff risks patient safety and overburdens general practice teams.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in