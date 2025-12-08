Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zohran Mamdani says he’ll move into Gracie Mansion for his family’s safety

Mamdani is leaving his home in Astoria for Gracie Mansion on the city’s Upper East Side
Mamdani is leaving his home in Astoria for Gracie Mansion on the city’s Upper East Side (AFP via Getty Images)
  • New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says he and his wife, Rama, have decided to move into Gracie Mansion in January.
  • After initially not revealing his decision on whether he’d live at the mayor’s official residence, Mamdani said Monday that they will be relocating from their home in Astoria.
  • Mamdani described several things they will miss about their neighborhood but said the move was prompted by concerns for their family's safety.
  • The mayor added that the relocation will allow him to fully focus on enacting the affordability agenda that New Yorkers voted for.
  • He affirmed his commitment to serving all residents of the city, emphasizing that Astoria will continue to influence his work, writing, “While I may no longer live in Astoria, Astoria will always live inside me and the work I do.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in