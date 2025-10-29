Graham Linehan threw trans activist’s phone after she ‘took photos of people’s faces’
- Comedy writer Graham Linehan is on trial in London, accused of harassing trans woman Sophia Brooks and damaging her mobile phone.
- The charges relate to an incident outside the Battle of Ideas conference in Westminster on 19 October 2024.
- Katherine Harris, co-founder of LGB Alliance UK, testified that Ms Brooks took intimidatory and aggressive pictures of attendees, causing disruption.
- Ms Brooks alleges Linehan insulted her and grabbed her phone, while Linehan stated his adrenaline was up and his life was made hell by trans activists.
- Linehan denies one count of harassing Ms Brooks on social media between 11-27 October 2024 and a charge of criminal damage to her mobile phone.