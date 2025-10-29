Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Graham Linehan threw trans activist’s phone after she ‘took photos of people’s faces’

Graham Linehan at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London, last month
Graham Linehan at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London, last month (Jonathan Brady/PA)
  • Comedy writer Graham Linehan is on trial in London, accused of harassing trans woman Sophia Brooks and damaging her mobile phone.
  • The charges relate to an incident outside the Battle of Ideas conference in Westminster on 19 October 2024.
  • Katherine Harris, co-founder of LGB Alliance UK, testified that Ms Brooks took intimidatory and aggressive pictures of attendees, causing disruption.
  • Ms Brooks alleges Linehan insulted her and grabbed her phone, while Linehan stated his adrenaline was up and his life was made hell by trans activists.
  • Linehan denies one count of harassing Ms Brooks on social media between 11-27 October 2024 and a charge of criminal damage to her mobile phone.
