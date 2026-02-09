Endangered animal spotted for first time in 100 years in ‘historic moment’
- A gray wolf has been sighted in Los Angeles County for the first time in over a century.
- The wolf, a three-year-old female, was spotted in the mountains north of Santa Clarita Saturday morning, marking the first sighting in the county since California’s wolf population was wiped out by hunters and trappers about a century ago.
- The wolves returned to California in 2011 when a wolf ventured over the border from Oregon. BEY03F, born in 2023, has traveled over 370 miles south and officials believe she is seeking a mate and suitable habitat.
- The sighting is considered a historic moment for the return of wolves to California, though concerns remain about risks such as vehicle strikes as she continues to move.
- Wildlife experts credited the return to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s monitoring efforts and the animal’s protection under the state Endangered Species Act.
