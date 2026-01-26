Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Explosion’ heard before three killed in factory fire

Three people have died in a fire at a food factory
Three people have died in a fire at a food factory (Reuters)
  • Three people have died in a fire at a food factory located near the central Greek city of Trikala.
  • Firefighters discovered the bodies on Monday while battling the blaze, after earlier reports suggested five individuals were missing.
  • The fire brigade had said that out of 13 people present at the factory when the fire erupted, only eight managed to escape the facility.
  • Approximately 40 firefighters and 13 trucks were deployed to tackle the industrial facility fire, which produced thick black smoke and visible flames.
  • The cause of the fire, which began in the early morning hours, remains unknown, though local media reported a large explosion preceding it.
