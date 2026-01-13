Greenland residents ‘very worried’ about Trump’s ‘unfathomable’ takeover threats
- A senior Greenlandic official, Naaja Nathanielsen, says it is “unfathomable” that the US is discussing taking over a NATO ally, expressing deep concern and fear among Greenland's populace.
- She said at a meeting with lawmakers in Britain’s Parliament that people in Greenland are “very, very worried,” adding, “People are not sleeping, children are afraid, and it just fills everything these days. And we can’t really understand it.”
- Her remarks come a day before US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet with the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland in Washington to discuss the US interest in acquiring Greenland.
- Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have both reiterated that Greenland is not for sale, with Frederiksen noting the difficulty of resisting unacceptable pressure from a close ally.
- Trump and his administration continue to advocate for acquiring Greenland, with Trump asserting the US needs to “take Greenland” to prevent Russia or China from doing so.