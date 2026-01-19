Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer to hold emergency press conference after Trump Greenland warning

People protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026
People protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 25% on the UK and seven other European allies unless the US is allowed to purchase Greenland from Denmark.
  • Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, will address the issue, asserting that applying tariffs for opposing the Greenland purchase is "wrong" and that Greenland's future is a decision for Denmark and its people.
  • Trump justified the tariffs by claiming Denmark failed to address a "Russian threat" to Greenland and questioned a recent military exercise in the region.
  • The UK and the other seven affected nations issued a joint statement, warning that the US tariff threats "undermine transatlantic relations" and risk a "dangerous downward spiral," vowing a united response.
  • EU ambassadors held emergency talks, deeming the proposed tariffs "incompatible" with existing trade agreements and expressing their "readiness to defend ourselves against any form of coercion."

