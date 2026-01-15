Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

European troops arrive in Greenland after Trump’s latest threat

Greenlandic flags are fixed on a building in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 14, 2026
Greenlandic flags are fixed on a building in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 14, 2026 (AFP via Getty Images)
  • European nations, including France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden, are deploying troops to Greenland to enhance the Arctic island's security.
  • This action follows talks between Denmark, Greenland, and the US, which revealed a "fundamental disagreement" over Donald Trump's stated desire to acquire Greenland.
  • “The first French military elements are already en route” and “others will follow,” French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday,
  • Trump expressed a strong interest in Greenland for its mineral resources and to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic, stating, "We really need it."
  • Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed Trump's wish to "conquer over Greenland" and rejected both a military takeover and a potential purchase by the US. Denmark announced a stepped-up military presence in the Arctic in cooperation with allies, while a working group has been established with the Americans to address security concerns and respect Denmark's "red lines."
