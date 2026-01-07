Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

European allies working on response plan should US seize Greenland

Trump says the US 'needs' Greenland for national security
  • France is collaborating with European partners to formulate a response to the United States' renewed threat to take over Greenland.
  • President Trump has reiterated his ambition to acquire Greenland, an idea first proposed in 2019, citing its importance for the US military and Denmark's perceived lack of protection.
  • European leaders, including those from major powers and Canada, have expressed solidarity with Greenland, asserting its right to self-determination.
  • French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that a military invasion of Greenland was not the US approach.
  • Greenland, a strategically located island with a small population, is covered by Denmark's NATO membership and holds significance for US defence and mineral resource independence.

