European allies working on response plan should US seize Greenland
- France is collaborating with European partners to formulate a response to the United States' renewed threat to take over Greenland.
- President Trump has reiterated his ambition to acquire Greenland, an idea first proposed in 2019, citing its importance for the US military and Denmark's perceived lack of protection.
- European leaders, including those from major powers and Canada, have expressed solidarity with Greenland, asserting its right to self-determination.
- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that a military invasion of Greenland was not the US approach.
- Greenland, a strategically located island with a small population, is covered by Denmark's NATO membership and holds significance for US defence and mineral resource independence.