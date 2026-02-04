Fears climate change will racially change Greenland
- Greenland recorded its warmest January on record, with an average temperature of +0.2C, significantly surpassing the historical average of -7.7C.
- The Arctic island is experiencing warming at a rate four times faster than the global average, according to Jacob Hoyer, head of the National Centre for Climate Research.
- This rapid climate change is already impacting Greenland's vital sectors, particularly fishing, which is its largest export and accounts for 23 per cent of its gross domestic product.
- Warmer temperatures are causing reduced sea ice, affecting transport and making traditional winter tourism activities like snowmobiling and skiing challenging.
- The changing climate could potentially make the extraction and shipping of Greenland's strategic mineral resources more profitable.
