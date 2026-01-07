Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Marco Rubio refuses to rule out US military action in Greenland

Rubio insists Trump administration is not 'winging it' on Venezuela policy
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Danish officials next week to discuss Greenland.
  • Rubio refused to rule out military action to seize Greenland, stating President Trump 'reserved the right' but would prioritise a diplomatic solution.
  • The White House confirmed that military action remains an option for the Commander-in-Chief regarding this 'important foreign policy goal'.
  • These comments have escalated a diplomatic crisis with Western allies, who consider any attempt to occupy Greenland a violation of Denmark’s sovereignty.
  • European leaders issued a statement affirming that decisions concerning Denmark and Greenland rest solely with them.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in