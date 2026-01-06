Danish PM warns Trump’s takeover of Greenland would mark the end of NATO
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that a US takeover of Greenland would signify the end of the NATO military alliance, responding to a US leader's renewed calls for the Arctic island to come under US control.
- The US leader's comments followed a military operation in Venezuela and included a statement about discussing Greenland in 20 days, raising fears of a potential intervention.
- Both Frederiksen and Greenlandic counterpart Jens Frederik Nielsen condemned the US leader's remarks, with Nielsen asserting that Greenland cannot be simply conquered and urging calm.
- The US leader criticised Denmark's security efforts in Greenland, claiming the territory is strategically vital due to Russian and Chinese presence, a view disputed by experts.
- A social media post by a former US administration official depicting Greenland under the Stars and Stripes, captioned 'SOON', further provoked Danish officials, despite the existing US Pituffik Space Base in Greenland.