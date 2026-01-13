Moment police officer is shot with ‘incendiary ammo’ in ambush outside station
- A police officer is injured after his car was shot with incendiary rounds in an ambush outside a station Sunday.
- Video released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows a car pulling up next to the officer's vehicle at around 2 a.m. A gunman opened fire on the police car with rounds “designed to inflict maximum damage.”
- The suspect, identified as 42-year-old David William Lane, drove off after the shooting.
- Police located his vehicle, leading to a chase during which he shot himself dead.
- The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released to recover at home.