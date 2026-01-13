Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment police officer is shot with ‘incendiary ammo’ in ambush outside station

Police officer is shot multiple times after being ambushed while sitting in car outside station
  • A police officer is injured after his car was shot with incendiary rounds in an ambush outside a station Sunday.
  • Video released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows a car pulling up next to the officer's vehicle at around 2 a.m. A gunman opened fire on the police car with rounds “designed to inflict maximum damage.”
  • The suspect, identified as 42-year-old David William Lane, drove off after the shooting.
  • Police located his vehicle, leading to a chase during which he shot himself dead.
  • The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released to recover at home.
