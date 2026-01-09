Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greggs increases sausage roll price from £1.30

  • Greggs has increased the price of its sausage roll by 5p to £1.35 and lattes by 10p to £2.25, attributing the rises to increasing business costs and a challenging market.
  • The bakery chain's shares fell by about 8 per cent, and it forecast flat profit for the current year, citing subdued consumer confidence impacting the food-to-go sector.
  • Despite a difficult market, Greggs reported outperforming competitors over Christmas with total sales up over 7 per cent, though full-year like-for-like sales growth slowed to 2.4 per cent.
  • Chief executive Roisin Currie highlighted low consumer confidence and acknowledged that appetite-suppressing medication is influencing customer demand for healthier and smaller portion options.
  • Greggs is adapting by focusing on providing value-for-money and expanding its menu with healthier choices like egg pots and overnight oats to meet evolving customer preferences.
