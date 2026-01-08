Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How weight loss jabs have changed the Greggs menu

  • Greggs' chief executive, Roisin Currie, confirmed that appetite-suppressing medication and wider health trends are impacting the bakery chain's business.
  • The company is adapting by introducing healthier menu items, including egg pots and overnight oats, to meet customer demand for smaller portions and nutritional information.
  • Despite the focus on healthier options, hot snacks remain popular, with Greggs selling an average of 1.3 million hot food items weekly in 2025.
  • Greggs reported a 7.4 per cent increase in total sales for the three months to December 27, although full-year like-for-like sales growth was 2.4 per cent, less than half of the previous year.
  • Other major retailers, including Tesco and M&S, are also responding to the rise in weight loss medication by monitoring consumer trends and launching 'nutrient-dense' food ranges.
