Serial Greggs thief steals from fridges during brazen six-week spree
- Adam Gosling, 39, dubbed “Hamster” by staff, was captured on CCTV stealing almost £2,000 worth of food from a Greggs branch.
- He carried out 38 thefts from the bakery in Greenford, west London, over six weeks between 30 December 2025 and 10 February.
- Prosecutors at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court confirmed the total value of the stolen items was £1,817.50.
- Police community support officer James Tupman identified Gosling as the “most prolific” thief.
- Gosling, who is currently homeless, pleaded guilty to 38 counts of theft from a shop and was given a four-month sentence, suspended for one year.
